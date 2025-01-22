'There's ice everywhere.' Fire crews and medics work to stay safe in dangerously low temps

PARMA, Ohio — With temperatures plummeting and wind-chills expected to drop as low as -30 Wednesday, it’s making way for a dangerously cold situation and posing a serious threat to first responders.

From slick sidewalks to icy streets to frozen fire hydrants—firefighters, police officers and paramedics are actively working through the challenges.

Earlier this week in Brook Park, crews battled flames and sub-freezing temperatures.

A frozen fire hydrant briefly complicated matters, but crews managed to contain the fire within five minutes.

The Parma Fire Department's Public Information Officer Robert Bures tells News 5 they're ensuring crews have "cold weather bags."

These bags include changes of socks, gloves and additional underlayers.

"Our goal is to stay dry and warm-- and really limit that exposure during calls. Doing anything we can to avoid frostbite and hypothermia," Bures said.

In addition, Parma fire says they ensure an additional engine is on hand when dispatched to a call.

They are able to rotate crews out for breaks and get into a heated truck or ambulance as needed.

Bures says they're also working to be extra cautious by avoiding slips, trips and falls.

"There's ice everywhere, especially when we're out there spraying water. That water freezes almost instantly. We actually have to keep water running through our pumps and our hoses constantly--just to keep them from freezing in these kinds of temperatures," Bures said.

Bures stresses that while they are always happy to help folks, we need to do our part as well.

That means digging out fire hydrants and keeping your property in check, so crews have easy access.

"If you can, try and shovel your driveway, shovel your sidewalk. Make sure we can see your address really clearly, especially when snow is blowing. Try and clear that off so we can see it," Bures said.

Bures says many injuries can happen on EMS calls because they have so many so frequently.

Shoveling, throwing down salt and staying safe are critical.

"If you don't have to go out, we would really recommend you don't go outside, don't drive. Just stay warm," Bures said.