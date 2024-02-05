There's still time to apply for Step Forward’s low-income water assistance program

A program created to help low-income Cuyahoga County residents pay water and wastewater bills is ending next month.

However, there's still time to apply for Step Forward’s low-income household water assistance program.

The program that has provided nearly $600,000 in assistance since it began in 2022 will end on March 31.

“Understandably, demand remains very high for water and wastewater bill assistance,” explained Jacqueline Boehnlein, Step Forward’s Vice President of Community Services. “We will not be able to accept applications after March 31. Customers are urged to apply now as appointments are limited.”

To apply for the program, clients must schedule an appointment by calling 216-350-8008 or online here.