Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

This Civil War dog statue is coming to Public Square in 2025

Harvey's owner was a Berea native
The Soldiers and Sailors Monument announced that a Civil War dog named Harvey is being remembered with a statue that will be placed in Public Square in Spring 2025.
Harvey_Photo Courtesy of Soldiers' & Sailors' Monument.jpg
Posted
and last updated

The Soldier's and Sailors' Monument announced that a Civil War dog named Harvey, who accompanied the men of the 104th Ohio Volunteer Infantry, is being remembered with a statue that will be placed in Public Square in Spring 2025.

Harvey_Photo Courtesy of Soldiers' & Sailors' Monument.jpg
Harvey

Soldiers and Sailors say the story of Harvey and his owner sparked the development of their annual Veterans' Mental Health Fair.

Captain Daniel M. Stearns was a Berea native and Harvey's owner. The two fought in the Battle of Franklin during the Civil War.

Harvey was a comfort dog to other soldiers and helped Stearns through what is modern-day post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Harvey's statue is a recast of the one that is currently in the visitor's center of the battle of Franklin Trust in Franklin, Tennesee.

You can find out more about Harvey's story HERE.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.