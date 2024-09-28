This Civil War dog statue is coming to Public Square in 2025

The Soldier's and Sailors' Monument announced that a Civil War dog named Harvey, who accompanied the men of the 104th Ohio Volunteer Infantry, is being remembered with a statue that will be placed in Public Square in Spring 2025.

Courtesy of Soldiers' and Sailor's Monument Harvey

Soldiers and Sailors say the story of Harvey and his owner sparked the development of their annual Veterans' Mental Health Fair.

Captain Daniel M. Stearns was a Berea native and Harvey's owner. The two fought in the Battle of Franklin during the Civil War.

Harvey was a comfort dog to other soldiers and helped Stearns through what is modern-day post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Harvey's statue is a recast of the one that is currently in the visitor's center of the battle of Franklin Trust in Franklin, Tennesee.

