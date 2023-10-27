'This is a neighborhood, not a racetrack' — Parents, kids on edge in Village of Lodi due to speeding drivers

VILLAGE OF LODI, Ohio — In this peaceful community in the Village of Lodi, bikes screech along the fall streets while kids enjoy one of the final evenings in the warm sun.

But lurking in the darkness, concerned Lodi resident Mandy Gerwig tells News 5 there’s a big issue on their hands.

“People are going just way too fast,” said Gerwig.

With posted signs saying "this is a neighborhood, not a racetrack," Gerwig says this problem became more apparent this past summer when the village replaced their sidewalks and kids like Ethan Johnson had to start riding their bikes in the street.

“This one time me and my friend Jack, we were riding down the road and some dude, he was going super-fast, and his car almost tipped on us,” said Ethan Johnson, one of the kids in the neighborhood.

Kids tell News 5 that these close calls have left them feeling on edge.

“I feel mad because me and my friend Ben, we saw someone going over the hill and their car kind of lifted up, and we yelled at him to slow down, and he didn’t,” said Jaxon Calwell.

Mandy Gerwig says she’s not only concerned for kids’ safety on her block, which is Redfield Street. She says she’s also worried about Prospect and Janice, where she says she sees drivers speeding quite often.

“We saw a lot of near misses, and it was absolutely terrifying, so we had to take action,” said Gerwig.

Since going to several board meetings, Gerwig says she’s seen an extra police presence, such as a patrol car going down Redfield to catch drivers speeding.

But she says more is still needed, like stop signs at those problem streets like Prospect, Redfield and Janice, as well as children at play signs.

“Doesn’t sound like they’re too apt to do any of the things that we’ve requested. They’re concerned that by putting a two-way, or a three-way stop here, that it’s going to impede traffic and it might cause accidents, which I don’t understand how that’s more important than a child’s life or even a person’s life,” said Gerwig.

In a statement to News 5, Mayor Robert Geissman says the village is investigating the costs of a traffic study and reaching out for help with speed displays and speed humps from the Northern Ohio Area Coordinating Agency.

Once that information is in, he says the council may make an informed decision if they choose to take some action toward this issue.

“I’m hoping that the more traction we give it. The more they’ll take us serious,” said Gerwig.