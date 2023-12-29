Watch Now
'This is an 8-year job': Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb remarks on running for reelection, plans for the city

This month, News 5’s Rob Powers sat down with Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb to talk about some of the bigger challenges he's taken on this year and what he's thinking about 2024 and beyond.
Posted at 6:13 PM, Dec 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-29 18:13:21-05

It's the time of year when we all tend to look back and take stock of what's happened, try to learn from it, and plan for what's next. For most, that means focusing on yourself or your loved ones, but for others, it's about making things better for an entire community.

We spoke to Bibb about the following topics:

  • Public Safety and teen violence
  • Police and the consent decree
  • Issues with Cleveland Water
  • Waterfront development
  • Future plans

You can watch the interview in the player above.

