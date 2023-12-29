'This is an 8-year job': Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb remarks on running for reelection, plans for the city

It's the time of year when we all tend to look back and take stock of what's happened, try to learn from it, and plan for what's next. For most, that means focusing on yourself or your loved ones, but for others, it's about making things better for an entire community.

This month, News 5’s Rob Powers sat down with Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb to talk about some of the bigger challenges he's taken on this year and what he's thinking about 2024 and beyond.

We spoke to Bibb about the following topics:



Public Safety and teen violence

Police and the consent decree

Issues with Cleveland Water

Waterfront development

Future plans

