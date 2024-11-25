How a group of Rittman Middle School students are honoring veterans this holiday season

One might think the students at Rittman Middle School would be a world away from the "real world."

No. They're actually less than four miles.

The students have been raising money and volunteering for Wreaths Across America, a national non-profit committed to honoring and teaching the sacrifices of veterans by laying wreaths this holiday season at the graves of fallen service members.

“We really wanted to thank them,” said 7th grader Claire Kyanko. “Along with the fact that no one should have to celebrate Christmas alone.”

The efforts from Rittman Middle School will come full circle on Dec. 14 just down the road at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.

“These people who fought for our country deserve a wreath,” 7th grader BraeLynn Larimore said. “So they should have them.”

About 14,000 wreaths were laid at the Cemetery last year. The goal this year is 32,000. The Ohio Western Reserve Ladies, co-chaired by Kat Frey and Becky Clark, make it all happen. It’s a team effort led by incredible students and adults who know a simple wreath can make everything come full circle.

“It’s the visual representation of what a family needs during the holidays,” Frey said.

If you would like to help the effort and blanket the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery with holiday wreaths, there’s more information available here.