This is why a bunch of roads are closed in Cleveland Monday

CLEVELAND — You've been calling us about the restricted roads Downtown, and here's what you need to know:
The Cleveland Division of Police announced a parking ban due to a planned event today from 1 to 8 p.m. Here are the streets that are affected:
- Euclid Ave from E. 12th St to E. 24th St.
- E. 12th St from Chester to Euclid Ave.
- E. 17th St from Chester to Prospect Ave.
- E. 18th St from Chester to Prospect Ave.
- E. 13th St from Chester to Euclid Ave.
- E. 14th St. from Euclid Ave. to Carnegie Ave.
- Huron Rd from Euclid Ave. to Prospect Ave.
- Chester Ave. from E. 12th St. to E. 22nd St.
- Prospect Ave. from E. 12th Pl. to E. 21st St.
These intersections are also closed until 8 p.m.
- E. 13th St from Chester to Euclid Ave.
- E. 17th St from Chester to Prospect Ave.
- Dodge Ct. from E. 13th St to behind Connor Palace
- Euclid Ave. from E. 12th St to E. 18th St
- Huron Rd from Euclid to Prospect Ave.
- E. 14th St from Euclid to Prospect Ave.
- Brownell Ct @ Prospect Ave
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.