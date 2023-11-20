This is why a bunch of roads are closed in Cleveland Monday

CLEVELAND — You've been calling us about the restricted roads Downtown, and here's what you need to know:

The Cleveland Division of Police announced a parking ban due to a planned event today from 1 to 8 p.m. Here are the streets that are affected:



Euclid Ave from E. 12th St to E. 24th St.

E. 12th St from Chester to Euclid Ave.

E. 17th St from Chester to Prospect Ave.

E. 18th St from Chester to Prospect Ave.

E. 13th St from Chester to Euclid Ave.

E. 14th St. from Euclid Ave. to Carnegie Ave.

Huron Rd from Euclid Ave. to Prospect Ave.

Chester Ave. from E. 12th St. to E. 22nd St.

Prospect Ave. from E. 12th Pl. to E. 21st St.

These intersections are also closed until 8 p.m.

Dodge Ct. from E. 13th St to behind Connor Palace

Euclid Ave. from E. 12th St to E. 18th St

Brownell Ct @ Prospect Ave