This man is on a mission to lift police officer morale locally and nationally

CLEVELAND — Leo Tully is a man on a mission, a mission to boost the morale of police officers.

“I was inspired by all the things that happened in 2020. "The riots, the protest, and you know what really upset me was they burned our police cars right here in Cleveland,” explained Tully.

That’s when Tully decided to join an Adopt a Cop Facebook group, which asked for cards to be sent to police officers.

“I went to Walmart, and I was looking for cards, and I couldn’t find anything to thank the police or any other heroes for that matter, so I decided to make my own,” explained Tully.

That’s when Tully said Card for Cops was born. He now designs, prints, and cuts about 2,000 cards a month for those who protect and serve.

For Tully, it is a labor of love. “It makes my day, it’s the wind beneath my wings, it’s my purpose, purpose in life, it’s what I do,” explained Tully.

Tully mails or personally delivers cards to about 50 departments monthly across northeast Ohio and across the country.

University Circle Police Officers are among those who receive the monthly card.

“He’s sending a message that somebody cares, I care and that means along,” said Chief Tom Wetzel, University Circle Police Department.

Wetzel said this act of kindness goes a long way with officers. He said three times as many officers die because of suicide compared to line-of-duty deaths.

“For us these are small acts of love, and they really go a long way,” said Wetzel.

Tully gets more from giving than receiving, but he cherishes the thank you cards, pictures, and police patches that he's received from grateful officers across the country.

Tully pays for each card himself. But now that the 66-year-old has retired, he said he may have to cut back on the number of cards he sends because it is expensive.

However, the cards he sends will still be filled with love and support not only for police officers, dispatchers and police personnel but also firefighters and veterans.

“They’re my heroes,” said Tully.