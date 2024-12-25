This Santa rides a Harley and spreads Christmas cheer in Old Brooklyn

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Before he made his rounds on Christmas Eve, Santa got some help spreading holiday cheer in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood.

“Santa’s a symbol for the season. I just want to be able to give back,” Chuck Andrews told News 5 Tuesday.

He wore a white beard and a red suit but traded Santa’s sleigh for a vintage Harley Servi-Car.

“I found this on eBay,” he laughed. “The whole reason I wanted this was to do this. I always thought, ‘Ah it’d be cool to run around playing Santa Claus at Christmas time.’”

A friend wrapped the motorcycle with a jolly, red finish. Andrews and his brother fitted it with new fenders and repurposed a utility box to look like a vintage pickup truck bed.

“I’d seen a picture of a bike that was red with a Model T and I said, ‘I’ve gotta do that,’” he said.

With hundreds of lights wrapped around the bike, a reindeer strapped to the front and the back piled with decorations, Andrews has been embarking on festive rides around Old Brooklyn for seven years. The warm wishes in the evenings leading up to Christmas even come on the coldest days.

“A few years back on Christmas Eve we had like 6 inches of snow. That was really nice. I was out in the Giant Eagle parking lot doing doughnuts,” he laughed.

As Santa’s opening act, Andrews collects intel for the big man.

“I’m just going around double-checking the naughty and nice list,” he told one young fan.

To another, he added, “You’ve got to get to bed early. Santa can’t come unless you’re in bed.”

Neighbors routinely send requests on a Facebook event page for visits to specific streets, and Andrews is happy to oblige.

“There’s families with a lot of kids, grandparents raising their grandkids, special needs kids that’s hard for them to get out traditionally to see a Santa Claus, so they get to see me,” he said. “I probably get as much enjoyment out of it as they do.”

The holiday tradition has become a hit for all ages.

“He was cool!” agreed 9-year-old Sophia and 5-year-old Olivia.

The sisters, visiting their grandparents in Old Brooklyn from New York, were pleasantly surprised by the appearance.

“I think it’s pretty cool. The kids enjoy it,” said their grandmother, Maggie Rivera. “It brings out the excitement.”

Their grandfather Ray Rivera added, “It puts you in the Christmas spirit. He does a good job.”

Andrews concludes his annual series of rides on Christmas Eve every year. He said he looks forward to another season in 2025.

“This is a great neighborhood. Old Brooklyn is awesome,” he said. “Being able to give back to such a wonderful community that I’m a part of is great.”