This school district is facing an $81 million deficit. It hopes voters will help.

LORAIN, Ohio — In the next five years, the Lorain City School District could see a more than $81 million budget deficit. District leaders hope voters will approve a proposed levy in November rather than be forced to make difficult cuts.

“There’s a real sense of caring that exists that you don’t find in a lot of places. And I think people will rally to support our schools and our children,” said Superintendent Jeff Graham.

Graham explained the shortfall is partly due to expiring pandemic relief funds, declining enrollment and the rising costs of nearly everything.

“I’m not the expert on this, but I was told that before COVID a 2x4 was $1.14 and now they’re $14,” he said, explaining some of the district’s older buildings will require new roofs, walls and HVAC systems in the coming years.

He touted the progress Lorain City Schools has made in recent years. The district used $58 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to help offset supply and staffing costs, as well as create new services and programs.

“We actually added a lot of things recently that the COVID relief funds allowed for us to add,” Graham said.

Additionally, the district is finishing its first year back to local control after a state-mandated academic distress council was dissolved in summer 2023.

“We’ve had some downtimes lately and things are really heading in the right direction and very quickly,” said Graham.

Some families told News 5 they’ve noticed the progress.

“They’ve loved their teachers, they’re doing really well and they enjoy school most of the time,” said Kathie Cruz of her grandchildren in the fourth, eighth and eleventh grades in Lorain City Schools.

This month, the district treasurer explained the latest 5-year financial forecast to the Board of Education. She said if nothing changes, the district will have a nearly $12 million ending cash balance by fiscal year 2026. By 2028, the shortfall could surpass $81 million.

To alleviate the deficit, the Board of Education is planning to ask voters to approve a permanent improvement levy in November. Graham said taxpayers would likely pay the same that they previously paid for an expiring levy, though there may be a slight increase during the levy’s first year.

He believes, along with other financial adjustments, the measure could help eliminate the risk of cuts or closures.

“We have to make sure we educate people,” he said. “If things don’t go our way, we’ll show folks what cuts we’ll make or what buildings will close and we’ll do the best we can with what we have.”

He said the district was forced to temporarily cut art programs in 2010 because of dire financial straits. Cruz, whose children also attended the district, recalled the consequences of other tight periods.

“When my son was growing up they got rid of sports, which was really not fun because when they got it back a lot of kids didn’t go back or had already transferred to other districts,” she said.

Some families and individuals told News 5 off-camera they were skeptical a new levy could find success, especially as many Lorain residents struggle with the rising costs of everyday essentials. The majority of families don’t have children in school.

Others are optimistic the community will invest in schools and education.

“My thinking is if it’s for the education and schools, you vote for it - whether you’ve got kids in schools or not,” said Cruz.

Graham added, “We’ve had some downtimes lately and things are really heading in the right direction and very quickly.”

This week, the Board of Education selected several levy options to send to the county auditor’s office. Graham anticipates the levy to be fully formulated by August.