This Westlake teen is about to become a shining star in the art world

WESTLAKE, Ohio — He's being called a generational talent.

News 5 Anchor Rob Powers had a chance to meet an artist in Northeast Ohio who's making a name for himself across the country. He's impressive for his raw talent and drive to keep learning and growing to the next level, no matter how much success he achieves. And he's achieved a lot, all before he's even old enough to vote.

Kenan Alsabony's work is currently on display in the Westlake High School's Red Brick Room for his AP Art & Design class end-of-year show.

That's where he met Rob. Walking the gallery, it's easy to see that Alsabony is an incredibly talented artist. What's hard to wrap your head around is that he's only 17 years old,

"Pretty much all my life, I've loved making art," he told Rob.

And he meant it. He remembered what it felt like to see his preschool teacher hang his art on the classroom wall. He revealed that he didn't always keep his work on canvas.

"My mom tells me stories about when I was younger; I used to draw on the walls all the time and she would find stick figures just all across the wall," Alsabony said.

During his tour of Alsabony's gallery at Westlake High School, one piece, in particular, had Rob eager to dig in. Here's Rob's discussion with Kenan about his painting called The Night Shift.

The Westlake High School senior already has an impressive resume. His work has been featured in exhibitions and won awards, and he's been selling his prints of popular comic book characters at comic cons across the country. His work has also been displayed at Valley Art Center in Chagrin Falls.

"He was incredibly impressive, especially at his age," said Assistant Director and Gallery Manager Julie Polsinelli about the first time she saw Alsabony's work. That was at the 2023 Emerging Young Artist Exhibit, an exhibit his work was featured in again this year.

However, his standout achievement was when his painting was selected for the 52nd annual Juried Art Exhibition. "Nice Shoes" was chosen among hundreds of submissions as one of 57 pieces at the exhibition. He sold it, too.

"It was one of the first pieces when you walked into the show," Polsinelli said. "Just this very dark background and then this stunningly realistic shoe, and it really kind of had people dazzled and stopped and stared at it."

Sure, Alsabony has talent. He was born with it. His art teacher, Will Wilson, told Rob that Kenan is "one in a million." He is also passionate about the work, which makes him pretty lucky. But Wilson said there's another ingredient to this young artist's success.

"He's talented, his talent is unbelievable. But behind that talent, he's got a drive in him. A determination to succeed that is unparalleled."

Alsabony never settles. He's always striving for that next level.

"A lot of experimenting, a lot of failure, but as long as you know that failure is part of the process you don't have to worry," he told Rob.

From drawing stick figures on the walls, which he confessed did land him in a little bit of trouble, to showing his work alongside professional artists. It's his drive that keeps Kenan going.

"No matter what, I never like to settle," he said. "I feel like there's always room for improvement."

You can check out Kenan's work on his website. He'll also be selling prints at an art show in Westlake this summer at Westlake Porter Public Library.

Wilson and Polsinelli advised buying early if you're interested in his work. It's clear to everyone who meets him that this kid is going places.

"I want to put out the best work possible," Kenan said. "To get my work featured in a major city like New York or maybe Los Angeles, that would be a dream come true for me."