Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Thousands attend 21st Annual Destination HBCU College Fair

The 21st Annual Destination HBCU College Fair Weekend is an event for students to connect with dozens of historically black colleges and universities.
thumbnail_IMG_1226.jpeg
Remi Murrey
The 21<sup>st</sup> Annual Destination HBCU College Fair has ended on a successful note after Saturday’s event at Warrensville Heights High School.
thumbnail_IMG_1226.jpeg
Posted at 3:13 PM, Nov 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-18 15:13:13-05

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — The 21st Annual Destination HBCU College Fair has ended on a successful note after Saturday’s event at Warrensville Heights High School.

Thousands attend 21st Annual Destination HBCU College Fair

Thousands of students started the morning at a pep rally where they saw performances from Warrensville Heights High School’s band and cheerleaders.

Thousands attend 21st Annual Destination HBCU College Fair

Then, they had the opportunity to meet with recruiters from the nation’s leading historically black colleges and universities.

Some even received scholarships and on-site acceptance into those schools, which Anthony Brown, the event chair, said is crucial for student success.

“We want to make sure that the community understands that HBCUs are relevant today. As much as we started back in the 1800s, they have been providing opportunities, options and jobs,” said Destination HBCU College Fair Chair Anthony Brown.

The weekend-long event will end tomorrow with a special recognition at Mount Zion Congregational Church in Cleveland.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.