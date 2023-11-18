WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — The 21st Annual Destination HBCU College Fair has ended on a successful note after Saturday’s event at Warrensville Heights High School.

Thousands attend 21st Annual Destination HBCU College Fair

Thousands of students started the morning at a pep rally where they saw performances from Warrensville Heights High School’s band and cheerleaders.

Then, they had the opportunity to meet with recruiters from the nation’s leading historically black colleges and universities.

Some even received scholarships and on-site acceptance into those schools, which Anthony Brown, the event chair, said is crucial for student success.

“We want to make sure that the community understands that HBCUs are relevant today. As much as we started back in the 1800s, they have been providing opportunities, options and jobs,” said Destination HBCU College Fair Chair Anthony Brown.

The weekend-long event will end tomorrow with a special recognition at Mount Zion Congregational Church in Cleveland.