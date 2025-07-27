Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Thousands without power in Cleveland and Lakewood

CLEVELAND — A power outage is affecting thousands of customers in Cleveland and Lakewood on Sunday afternoon.

According to the FirstEnergy Outage Map, over 8,800 customers are currently without power in Cleveland, and approximately 13,000 are without power in Lakewood.

The cause of the outage is currently unknown and pending investigation.

An estimated restoration time has been set for between 4:00 and 4:30 p.m., according to the outage map.

We've reached out to FirstEnergy for more information.

Visit our Power Outage page to find links to see current power outages in Northeast Ohio and to report a power outage.

