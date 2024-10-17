Thousands without power in Cuyahoga and Lake counties

A power outage in Cuyahoga and Lake counties is affecting thousands of customers.

As of 3:45 p.m.:



Euclid has around 7,000 customers without power

Wickliffe has around 2,600 customers without power

Willoughby has nearly 340 customers without power

Willoughby Hills has more than 1,150 customers without power

Willowick has more than 600 customers without power

We called FirstEnergy. Spokesperson Hannah Catlett told us: "The cause of this afternoon’s outage is under investigation, but all customers should be restored shortly. The outage affected several primary lines running out of one of the east side substations and impacted a little more than 20,000 customers initially. Crews were able to quickly restore nearly half of those customers. We’re working as quickly and safely as possible to restore the remaining 12,000 customers soon."

