Thursday's food distribution at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank canceled due to weather

CLEVELAND — Due to expected extreme cold, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank canceled its food distribution service for Thursday, Jan. 20.

"In an effort to keep our staff, volunteers, and clients safe, we have decided to cancel the distribution in the City of Cleveland Municipal Lot for Thursday, January 20th. The temperature is forecasted to be below 20* with wind-chills/ “real feel” below 10* and we were unable to successfully secure shelter by way s of a tent due to labor and equipment shortages," the food bank said.

Anyone utilizing the food bank for meals can still obtain one in the following ways, according to food bank representatives:

A list of food pantry and hot meal sites open Thursday, January 20 th is included. We encourage clients to call the site prior to attending to confirm hours of operation and what you might need to bring with you.

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank operates a food pantry in the City of Euclid which will be open on Thursday, January 20 th from 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. and is located at 25897 Euclid Ave. Please bring a photo ID and bags if you have them available to you.

Our website has a map of food pantry and hot meal locations near you. Please click this link to access this resource: https://www.greaterclevelandfoodbank.org

Please call our help center at 216-738-2067 to speak with a client help specialist who can help you to find food resources in your community.

