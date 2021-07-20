Tickets are now on sale for the 2021 'A Home of the Holidays' house

News 5 is teaming back up with Make-a-Wish and the Home Builders Association for a second “A Home for the Holidays” raffle, offering viewers a chance to win a $599,000 house in North Royalton. The ribbon-cutting on the house took place on Tuesday morning, and tickets are now available for $100 each.

Last year, “A Home for the Holidays” raised $677,750, with 100% of net proceeds benefiting Make-A-Wish; The Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana (OKI) Make- A-Wish Chapter. Your generosity enabled 20 wishes for local children with critical illnesses.

“We feel privileged to be able to do a project like this and be a part of something that will bring lots of joy to wish kids and their families. Being able to use what we know in our profession to make good things happen with an organization like Make-A-Wish is truly remarkable,” said Mike Kandra of Edgewood Homes, which will build the house.

This year’s home is a whopping 3,138-square foot modern farmhouse, and it has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a 3-car garage. The goal is to sell 15,000 tickets by Christmas.

Proceeds of the event will benefit Make-A-Wish, OKI and the HBA’s Charitable and Education Foundation (HBACEF). Make-A-Wish grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. The Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana Chapter has granted more than 17,500 wishes since it started in 1983.

You can buy tickets here.