Tiffany Tarpley returns to Cleveland as GMC anchor

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A familiar face made her debut as the newest anchor of Good Morning Cleveland on Thursday.

Tiffany Tarpley, a former News 5 intern, was born and raised in Lorain. She graduated from Admiral King High School and attended Lorain County Community College and Bowling Green State University.

"There's this hashtag 'Lorain Proud' and that's what you'll see in me and through me," said Tarpley. "I love Lorain. I love Lorain County."

Tarpley most recently worked at WTOL in Toledo as a morning show anchor.

"It's great to be back for sure," said Tarpley.

"I left, went to Toledo, and came right on back where I needed to be here at home," she said.

Tarpley joins anchor Mike Brookbank and Power of 5 meteorologist Trent Magill on weekdays from 4:30 a.m. - 7:00 a.m. on News 5.