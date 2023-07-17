Toddler fatally struck by truck after wandering away from home

The Wooster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a 15-month-old child after they walked away from home and were hit by a pickup truck last week.

It happened July 14 just before 8 p.m. on Township Road 73 south of State Route 604 in Milton Township.

According to OSHP, the child was in the care of a 17-year-old but wandered away from home. The teen was aware the child had left and then walked into the street.

The child was walking in the road when a 43-year-old man driving a 2019 Ford F-150 truck struck them.

The driver and passenger were not injured in the crash. Sterling firefighters and EMS responded, and the child was life-flighted to Akron Children's Hospital for treatment, but authorities said the 15-month-old died the following day.

"The crash and the events that led up to the death of the child remain under investigation," OSHP said.

No further information was released.

