Traffic Alert: Center section of Valley View Bridge opening Monday

Big changes are coming for drivers who use the i-480 Valley View Bridge.

Starting Monday at 5 a.m., the new center section of the bridge will open in the westbound direction.

Drivers will be able to use the center bridge as an express lane to bypass the I-77 interchange.

The Valley View Bridge has been under construction for the last four years.

The project is expected to be fully completed by next June.

