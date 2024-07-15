Transgender healthcare law trial begins in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A transgender healthcare law is set to go on trial Monday after a Franklin County judge temporarily blocked it from taking effect.

The law, originally scheduled to take effect on April 24, was halted when the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a lawsuit, arguing that it violates the state constitution. In response, a judge issued a temporary restraining order.

The law bans gender-affirming surgeries and hormone therapies for transgender minors.

Additionally, it prohibits transgender athletes from competing in girls’ and women’s school sports.

The ACLU sued on behalf of two families with transgender teens who would lose access to gender-affirming care if the law were enacted.

An Ohio mother of a transgender son shared her concerns about the potential impact on her family.

Gender-affirming care encompasses a range of medical treatments for those with gender dysphoria. Ohio Attorney General David Yost is among those advocating for House Bill 68.

“That is blowing up the democratic process. This law was passed by the elected representatives of the people, and this one judge is exercising more authority than the governor who actually has a constitutional veto. That can't be the way our system runs, or the judges are in charge,” Yost stated in a previous interview.

The trial is set to begin at 9 a.m. in the Franklin County Courtroom.