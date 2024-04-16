TRAVEL ALERT: New traffic pattern begins on State Route 8

AKRON, Ohio — Commuters traveling State Route 8 southbound in Akron were greeted with a traffic alert Tuesday morning as a new traffic pattern took effect, potentially leading to slowdowns for those traveling through the area.

The change, which began during the morning rush hour, is expected to impact drivers originating from the Cuyahoga Falls or Hudson area and heading southbound.

The altered pattern directs traffic to cross over to the northbound side, with the middle lane designated for southbound travel. The right lane will serve as an exit to both I-76 east and I-76 west.

The modification is slated to remain in place until November as the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) undertakes pavement repairs beneath recently constructed bridges in the vicinity.

The project encompasses comprehensive pavement replacement and the installation of a new drainage system.

In response to potential delays, ODOT spokesperson Justin Chesmic advised drivers to exercise caution, particularly those in the right-hand lane who may encounter merging traffic and experience slowdowns.

Chesmic recommended staying to the left and utilizing the northbound lanes for a potentially quicker route through the area.

For commuters seeking to circumvent the affected section of State Route 8 entirely, an alternative route utilizing Route 59 and Park Avenue is suggested.

However, this detour may also be subject to congestion due to the presence of numerous traffic signals along Main Street.