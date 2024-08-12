Travel boom among older adults: Tips for a smooth journey

CLEVELAND — The number of older adults taking to the skies and hitting the road has nearly doubled, with more people over 50 exploring popular destinations such as Florida, California, Las Vegas, and Arizona.

As the trend continues to grow, preparing ahead can make the journey more comfortable and enjoyable.

Larry Little, a seasoned traveler and Hall of Famer who was a three-time lineman of the year for the Miami Dolphins, has accumulated many miles over the years.

Despite his love for travel, he admits that it has become more challenging as he’s aged. "Maybe once or twice a year," Little says of his current travel frequency.

He just made his way through the Cleveland Hopkins Airport this past week.

Little, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1993, now makes sure to arrange for wheelchairs for himself and his wife before flying due to a bad hip. "I have that planned before I travel," he explains, emphasizing the importance of preparation.

Arranging a wheelchair before reaching the airport can be a game-changer for those with mobility issues.

Most airlines allow passengers to request wheelchair assistance in advance by selecting "Add special assistance" when booking or managing their trip online.

Shalom Plotkin from Right at Home, an in-home care and assistance service, notes that while advanced planning for airport transportation isn't always necessary, taking steps to ensure comfort can prevent potential glitches.

"So you don’t really have to do a whole lot of coordination," Plotkin says. "You can call in advance, but it’s not really necessary because they are staffed for this."

Plotkin also advises travelers to pack medications in advance and keep them in their original bottles to facilitate a smoother TSA process.

"I like to recommend packing the meds up in advance," he says. Keeping medications in your carry-on bag ensures that they remain accessible in case of a luggage mishap.

Additionally, checking your bags can make your journey more comfortable by reducing the hassle of navigating security and handling overhead bins.

For those who prefer to bring a carry-on, requesting priority boarding can provide extra time to stow your bag and settle into your seat.

Finally, sharing your travel plans with friends and family is a smart move. "Share what your plans are. Tell your friends where you’re going to be," Plotkin advises.

As for Little, he's heading back to Miami today, continuing to enjoy his travels despite the challenges. "You meet different people from different nationalities and all the different states. I enjoy that," he says with a smile.