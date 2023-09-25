'Tree of Life' event invites families affected by drug abuse, gun violence to plant a tree for loved one

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio — On Saturday, a celebration of life was held for families affected by drug abuse and violence.

"The Tree of Life" event took place Saturday afternoon at the Family Life Center in Chagrin Falls.

The event honored 15 Northeast Ohio families who have lost a loved one to opioid abuse or gun violence by planting a tree on the property in their honor.

“I truly believe that there is healing and connection, and that’s exactly what this event provides, is connection and grounding, and just reassurance that you’re not alone in this struggle of healing from violence,” said Sharena Zayev, a speaker at the Tree of Life event.

“Tree of Life" was made possible by Hand-2-Hand, Inc., a non-profit organization that provides resources to inmates, individuals returning home from prison, and families of incarcerated individuals.

The event was orchestrated by Hand-2-Hand CEO Veronica Robinson.