Tri-C students, faculty help tell the stories of U.S. veterans

Every veteran has a story. Every story has a meaning. “Old war stories” now have an official name: The Veterans History Project.

It’s an effort being made by the Library of Congress, and some of the work is being done right here in Northeast Ohio.

In 2020, the Library of Congress started this effort to record the firsthand accounts of U.S. veterans. Those interviews were recorded on audio or videotape. To complete the files, the interviews needed to be transcribed.

But who could do that quickly and efficiently?

Enter the Captioning and Court Reporting program at Cuyahoga Community College.

Student Kristen Massey asks, “Who else is going to tell their story?”

Twenty-two students and three faculty members volunteered their time to transcribe the interviews for the Veterans History Project and tell the stories of veterans to be enshrined forever in the Library of Congress.

“I appreciate the educational journey,” Hannah Porach said. “And I just think being older, looking back and showing my kids what I’ve been able to do will be really cool.”

Teams from across the country helped to make this project work. The team from Cuyahoga Community College was happy to have taken part.

If you’re a veteran and would like to take part in the project and have your story documented, everything you need to know is on the Library of Congress website.