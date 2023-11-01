Trooper struck by truck on icy bridge in Ashland Co. while investigating another vehicle that lost control

A trooper who was investigating a vehicle that lost control and crashed sustained minor injuries when he was struck by a truck that also lost control on an ice-covered bridge on I-71 in Jackson Township Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

At about 5:26 a.m., troopers from the Ashland County post were dispatched to a report of a single-vehicle crash on an ice-covered bridge on Interstate 71 northbound near milepost 193, the release states. Troopers found a Jeep in the median, just north of the County Road 175 bridge.

While the trooper was outside his cruiser investigating the crash, a truck driving north lost control on the ice-covered bridge and struck the trooper’s patrol car before continuing into the median, where it struck the trooper and the crashed Jeep, the release states.

The trooper was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, where he was treated and released. Neither the driver of the Jeep nor the truck that lost control was injured.

The crash remains under investigation, OSHP officials said.

“Motorists are reminded to proceed with caution anytime they see flashing lights ahead and to reduce their speed on icy or snow-covered roadways,” the release states.