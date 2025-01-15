Troopers looking for truck that damaged headstones in Tuscarawas County cemetery

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help locating a pickup truck that plowed into four headstones at the Union Hill Cemetery in Sugarcreek Township on Jan. 11.

It happened just before 11 p.m. near Ragersville Road and State Route 39. Authorities said the truck was heading north on Ragersville Road when it went off the left side of the road, struck the headstones, and then drove off.

The vehicle is described as a Chevrolet Silverado or Dodge Ram with a crew cab, chrome front bumper, chrome mirrors and chrome door handles. It also had roof cab lights. The truck should have visible front-end damage on the left side, authorities said. The vehicle's color wasn't provided. A man is believed to have been the driver.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call OSHP's New Philadelphia Post at 330-339-1103.