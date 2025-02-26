Troubles a-brewin' for coffee lovers as prices rise for roasters and grocers

CLEVELAND — Coffee lovers are paying more for their daily caffeine fix as prices hit record highs, impacting both small roasters and major brands.

The cost of coffee beans has surged by 40% since December, according to local coffee shop owners, with some comparing the increase to waking up to $7 per gallon gas.

Chris Allen, co-owner of Ready Set Coffee, said the price hikes are part of a long-term trend that started when he launched his business in 2019.

His shop sources beans from around the world, including Colombia, Brazil, Guatemala, Mexico, Sumatra and Ethiopia – regions that have been affected by climate shifts.

“It’s like the equivalent to waking up to $7 gas prices. It’s been that dramatic,” Allen said.

Austin Barbian, co-owner of Calico Jack Coffee in Mentor, said his shop has also felt the impact.

“In March of last year when we purchased our first bag of Colombian for the coffee shop, it was $530 for 160 pounds, and we purchased that last month and it’s now $810,” Barbian said.

Brazil, the world’s largest coffee supplier, recently experienced its worst drought on record, leading to supply shortages. At the same time, consumer demand for coffee continues to grow.

Andrew Paduano, a local coffee drinker, said he buys coffee “three or four days a week.” Another customer, Ryan Allen, said he gets coffee “probably once or twice a week at least, but normally more.”

Major brands such as Folgers, Maxwell House and Nescafé have also raised prices. However, consumers can still find ways to save.

Experts recommend making coffee last longer by opting for darker roasts, which require less coffee per brew. Storing beans in an airtight container can also help maintain freshness.