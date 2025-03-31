Trump Administration to require illegal immigrants to register—or face consequences

CLEVELAND — The Trump administration is now requiring all illegal immigrants aged 14 and older to register with the federal government—or face potential consequences.

Starting April 11, every non-citizen must register. That includes:



Anyone 14 or older who is undocumented.

Those who have been in the U.S. for 30 days or more.

Individuals who have never been fingerprinted.

Those who have never applied for a visa.

Parents or legal guardians of children younger than 14.

Simply put, the federal government wants to account for everyone who meets these criteria.

“Registration has always been an old law on the books, but it's just America never enforce it,” said Margaret Wong an immigration attorney with Margaret W. Wong & Associates, LLC.

Wong tells News 5 that what we're seeing now isn't new. It first happened in the 1940s with the Alien Registration Act, which required non-citizens to register during World War II. Then, after 9/11, the government introduced the National Security Entry-Exit Registration System (NSEERS), which again required certain non-citizens to register.

But this time, Wong says, there’s more fear due to increased enforcement.

“They're scared now they call us and say, 'oh, do I need to do it? Do I need to do it?' But as lawyers, we cannot tell them not to because we cannot have clients violate the law,” said Wong.

According to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), after registering, non-citizens will be given proof of registration. However, the agency does not explicitly state that registrants will not be deported. Instead, they clarify:

"Registration is not an immigration status, and registration documentation does not create an immigration status, establish employment authorization, or provide any other right or benefit under the INA or any other U.S. law."

This uncertainty has left many undocumented communities unsure about whether to comply.

“If they have already a removal order, deportation order, or if they were already expedited removed, it will not help them. But if they're totally clean here more than 10 years, have children or green card or citizen spouses, then they can at least have a chance to fight for the 10-year cancellation,” said Wong.

Meanwhile, Representative Tom Young (R-Washington Twp.) says the focus will be on criminals.

“You want to get the people who are trying to harm Americans and their the citizens of America. Those are the people that are the focus that,” Young said.

Young also acknowledged the fears of long-time undocumented immigrants.

“There are people who have been here for, I've heard stories 15 years, 16 years. They go to work every day, they pay taxes, they've been here a very, very long time, and their fear is, 'am I going to lose my house and be deported.' I do not believe that this administration looks at it like that. I mean, there's a humane element,” Young said.

Young tells News 5 that in order to improve the immigration process, the government must first know who’s in the country. He believes this could be a step toward helping immigrants on their path to citizenship.

“You're not going to get around it, and I think in good faith, if you want to be a part of a citizen of the United States of America, it's a, it's a first step. Right now, it's going to be the only step,” said Young.

However, Wong isn't as confident, warning that registration could still lead to enforcement actions.

For those who fail to comply, penalties may include prosecution, fines, or jail time.