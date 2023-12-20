Trump endorses wealthy businessman and Westlake resident Bernie Moreno for Ohio U.S. Senate

Multi-millionaire and Westlake resident Bernie Moreno has received Donald Trump's endorsement in the race for Ohio's open U.S. Senate seat.

President Trump posted the endorsement on Truth Social, a social media platform that, according to their site, "encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating on the basis of political ideology."

In the poston Truth Social Tuesday, Trump begins by saying, "Bernie Moreno, a highly respected businessman from the GREAT State of Ohio, is exactly the type of MAGA fighter that we need in the United States Senate."

Moreno responded to Trump's endorsement with the following comment:

"I could not be more grateful or humbled to have the complete and total endorsement of President Donald Trump at this vital moment in the campaign. He is the leader America needs most, and job one in 2024 is returning him to the White House. His support makes clear that there is only one Pro-Trump, America First candidate in this race. It's time for Ohio Republicans to unite around our campaign so we can end Sherrod Brown's 50-year political career in the fall. With a Republican Senate and President Trump back in the White House, we will Make America Great Again!"

Moreno's statement came hours before the Colorado Supreme Court declared Trump ineligible for the White House under the U.S. Constitution’s insurrection clause. As such, he was removed from the state's presidential primary ballot. It is expected that Trump will challenge the ruling.

