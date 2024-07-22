TSA Pre-check or Clear? Which program will get you through record-long lines at the Cleveland Hopkins Airport?

CLEVELAND — Travelers at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport are facing long lines through the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

During the peak travel hours of 5 a.m. to 8 a.m., lines at the TSA checkpoint can become particularly lengthy. In previous reports, we've seen wait times stretch to an hour for some passengers. The pressing question remains: Is it worth paying extra to skip the line?

Frequent flyer Berry Council, who travels through Cleveland Hopkins three to four times a month, swears by TSA PreCheck.

“TSA PreCheck is definitely worth $85,” Council said.

The $85 fee covers a five-year period. TSA PreCheck members generally do not need to remove their belts or shoes and can leave laptops and liquids in their bags.

“It really seems like a good value to people, even if you’re not traveling once a week or once a month. Even if you’re only traveling once or twice a year,” Jessica Mayle, a spokesperson for TSA, said.

Another program available at Cleveland Hopkins is Clear, which uses biometric data—your eyes and fingerprints—to identify you, placing you at the front of the security line. Clear costs $189 annually.

“For 14 years, we have helped travelers expedite their way through American checkpoints by keeping their ID in their pocket and using their fingerprints and eyes to confirm their identity. This helps expedite the front part of the security process,” said Kyle McLaughlin, Vice President of Aviation at Clear.

For those prioritizing speed, combining TSA PreCheck and Clear may be the best option.

“At all of our airport locations, we can service passengers who have TSA PreCheck, allowing them to keep their shoes and jackets on and enjoy a more expedited physical security process,” McLaughlin said.

If the costs of these programs are a concern, check with your credit card company. Cards like Capital One Venture and United Explorer may cover enrollment fees.

While Clear allows you to sign up at the airport, TSA PreCheck requires a more extended process involving a background check and fingerprinting.

It's important to remember that neither program guarantees you won't have to remove shoes or laptops on occasion.

Always compare the PreCheck and regular lines, as wait times can vary. The goal of TSA PreCheck is to keep the wait under 10 minutes.

