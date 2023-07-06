'Turning traffic jams into tasty pit stops': Menches Bros. giving out free sliders to drivers stuck in traffic

Parts of the City of Green are under road construction, and it's causing backups for drivers on their evening commutes. In a unique marketing move, Menches Bros. Restaurant said it plans to give out free food to idling cars stuck in traffic.

The restaurant is calling it "Detour Fridays" and plans to give 100 cars sitting in traffic near Corporate Woods Parkway and Corporate Woods Circle some sliders and chips starting at 5:10 p.m. to "turn this disruption into an opportunity to bring smiles to our community members' faces."

"We see the challenges our patrons and fellow residents face during their commutes,” says Linda Menches-Aleman, co-owner at Menches Bros. “We wanted to find a way to lighten the mood and make the commute home a little more enjoyable. The city and construction crews are doing an incredible job paving the way for a better tomorrow. In the meantime, we’ll aim to serve up smiles in the traffic jam today.”

The restaurant said it will host more "Detour Fridays" in the future, but specific days have not been announced.

"We applaud the City of Green’s significant investment to improve our town’s infrastructure. The construction of these roundabouts reflect our shared vision for a more efficient and safer Green. We believe in the power of our community to adapt and grow through change, and we’re here to support that journey, one slider at a time," the restaurant said.

