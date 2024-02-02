Turns out Buckeye Chuck is a Cleveland boy

CLEVELAND — A quiet, unassuming groundhog who calls the Cleveland Museum of Natural History home lives quite the double life, using an alias once a year to spread joy or gloom depending on if he sees his shadow.

We're talking about Murray the Groundhog, also known today as Buckeye Chuck. Believed to be an orphan, Murray was brought to the museum last summer after a family found him on the side of the road in 2022 and got him acquainted with two-legged company. He now has a permanent habitat at the museum's Wildlife Resource Center.

Most Ohioans know that Buckeye Chuck is our version of Punxsutawney Phil, and Chuck's tradition of announcing an early spring, or the lack thereof, goes back to the late 1970s.

Buckeye Chuck's tradition was upended last year, though, when officials in Marion, where the announcement is made, decided to retire the previous woodchuck and use a taxidermied abomination.

This year, ceremony officials wanted to get back to the real deal but were short one live whistle pig. And that's when, like a true Clevelander, Murray stepped up. The little critter was taken down to Marion early Friday to help out with the groundhog festivities.

During the ceremony, Murray adopted the prestigious name Buckeye Chuck, but don't get used to calling him that except once a year—he answers only to Murray when called.

In the end, our little local land beaver is quite the big deal in Ohio. And in case you're wondering, Buckeye Chuck says spring is right around the corner.

If you're curious about groundhogs, CLICK HERE to learn more from the museum.