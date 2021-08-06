Tuscarawas County man wanted for rape arrested in North Carolina

DURHAM, North Carolina — On Thursday night, a Tuscarawas County man was arrested in Durham, North Carolina for two counts of rape, with both victims under eight years old, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Colt Crites, 26, was arrested in an apartment near the 1900 block of Morehead Ave. in Durham after his vehicle was found in the parking lot of the apartment complex, authorities said.

“Outstanding working relationships with our local partners is vital to the success of our fugitive task force,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in a statement. “Our task force members worked closely with the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office to track down this sexual predator and bring him to justice.”

A U.S. Marshals news release states:

Anyone with information concerning any wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html. Reward money is available, and tipsters may remain anonymous.

