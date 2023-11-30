Tuscarawas pound urges dog owners to vaccinate pets after cases of parvo

A Northeast Ohio dog pound is pleading for pet owners to vaccinate their dogs after the facility saw its first cases of parvo in three years.

“It’s so scary to even hear about. You don’t want it in your facility,” said Beth Lewis, a facility and adoption specialist at the Tuscarawas Dog Pound.

Lewis talked to News 5 after the pound posted a message to its social media followers, urging vaccinations against the potentially deadly virus.

In mid-November, the dog warden brought a puppy to the pound when its owner was arrested. The puppy did not have all of the typical parvo symptoms and spent the weekend in the facility before it was diagnosed with the virus.

Parvo is a highly contagious infection, often spread between dogs by direct or indirect contact with their feces. Untreated cases can be deadly, but vaccines can prevent the virus.

It typically presents with lethargy, diarrhea and vomiting.

The sick puppy at the Tuscarawas Dog Pound survived, but staff had to sanitize the facility, enact a 10-day quarantine and remove unvaccinated dogs from the pound before the long holiday weekend when a vet would not be working.

“We did have to make a couple of tough decisions,” Lewis said, explaining two dogs had to be euthanized in the process.

Ten days later, she said a woman called to surrender her 2-year-old dog to the pound. When they arrived, it was clear the animal was also suffering with a severe case of parvo.

“Unfortunately the only thing I could offer this woman was euthanasia in our parking lot. We couldn’t bring the dog into the building for fear of another exposure. And it was heartbreaking because no dog deserves that,” Lewis said.

Staff used gloves and changed clothing before handling any other pound dogs.

Lewis said she was nervous about the upcoming holiday season when many people add new puppies or dogs to their families.

“If we’re already seeing parvo, what are we going to see two to three weeks from now?” she said.

She recommended that anyone adding a dog to their family check on the animal’s vaccination status and inquire about the parent dogs’ vaccination history. They should also book an appointment with a veterinarian before the dog even comes home, as many clinics are booked out for several weeks.

Lewis said owners should also be careful about bringing unvaccinated puppies or dogs into public spaces.

“If you have an unvaccinated adult, it shouldn’t be going to the dog park. It shouldn’t be going to Rural King, Tractor Supply, going to the pet stores. If you have unvaccinated puppies, they definitely shouldn’t be going anywhere,” she said.

Puppies should be vaccinated for parvo along with their initial core vaccinations series. Veterinarians typically recommend a booster one year later and every following three years, but consult your vet for specific guidance.

Seek medical diagnosis and treatment if your dog is experiencing vomiting, diarrhea, or other symptoms. Lewis said the virus can live in the environment for a prolonged period after the illness has passed, so it’s important not to introduce new puppies or unvaccinated dogs for at least six months.

Lewis said anyone struggling to afford vet care for their pets can call their local pound or shelter for information about nearby resources.