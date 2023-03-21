Two 15-year-old boys transported to MetroHealth Hospital with gunshot wounds

CLEVELAND — Two 15-year-old boys were transported to the MetroHealth Hospital Monday night after being shot in the 3800 block of W. 31st Street, according to Cleveland Police.

According to Cleveland EMS, they are both in critical condition.

No further details surrounding the incident have been provided.

News 5 will update this story as more information is received.

