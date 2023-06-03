Two big events happening at IX Center this weekend

CLEVELAND — This weekend, the IX center has two big events going on for the community to enjoy.

The first is Brick Fest Live LEGO. The event kicked off Saturday where fans had the opportunity to enjoy hands-on attractions and activities.

Brick Fest Live LEGO runs until Sunday afternoon, and tickets are still available for purchase.

For more on what you can expect, check out this interview below:

Brick Fest Live LEGO

Now for those who are in the midst of wedding planning, Today’s Bride welcomes you to come to check out their exhibit on Sunday from 11 to 4 at the IX Center.

While there, you can meet more than 85 wedding professionals offering discounts, specials and giveaways.

Tickets are still available to buy, and organizers tell News 5 they’re offering a special promotion for those who are interested.

Simply use the code ‘Wedding 5.’

For more on this event, check out this interview below:

Today’s Bride at the I-X Center

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.