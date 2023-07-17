Two men confess to trashing Wickliffe park multiple times; charged with felony vandalism

Two men were arrested Friday and confessed to repeatedly vandalizing Coulby Park in Wickliffe, according to police.

Since May 23, 2023, the park has been vandalized on three separate occasions, police said. During the first instance, over $1,000 worth of damage was done to the bathrooms, including the ripping off of fixtures and dispensers and the smashing of sinks. During this incident, the fence surrounding the baseball field was also ripped down.

In early June, garbage cans were smashed, trash was spread around the park, and toilet paper was lit on fire, police said.

Wickliffe Police

Lastly, in early July, on separate occasions, 48 LED light bulbs were smashed out.

The incidents led Wickliffe officers and detectives to investigate the incidents to identify those responsible. With the help of security cameras in the area, they were able to determine a possible suspect vehicle.

On July 14, the vehicle was spotted and stopped by an officer on Ridge Road. The suspects, two men, 19 and 20, were arrested and confessed to committing the vandalism in all three instances during their interview, police said.

Both men were charged with felony vandalism, arson, and criminal damage. They were released on bond but are due to appear in Willoughby Muni Court Wednesday.

