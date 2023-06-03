Two men dead after motorcycles crash into one another in Erie County, drugs appear to be a factor

Two men traveling next to one another westbound on State Route 113 fatally crashed into each other, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The incident happened last night shortly after 10 p.m. in Berlin Township.

According to the OSHP, the drivers, a 48-year-old man from Monroeville, Ohio and a 53-year-old man from Collins, Ohio, were both thrown from their motorcycles during the crash and neither was wearing a helmet.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene and both men were transported to Toft's Funeral Home in Berlin Heights, said officials.

According to the OSHP, drugs appear to be a factor in the crash. The incident is under investigation.

