U.S. Coast Guard recovers body of missing 70-year-old diver

The U.S. Coast Guard was called out Saturday afternoon to help find an untethered diver who went missing in Lake Erie just east of Cleveland.

The 70-year-old diver's body was found by the Coast Guard around 7:45 p.m. He was later identified as David Michael Vanzandt, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office.

According to authorities, the diver was exploring a shipwreck at the bottom of the lake for more than two hours when help was called in.

Coast Guard vessel Marine 21 responded to the area to look for the man.

