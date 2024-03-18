U.S. Marshals arrest teen for allegedly stealing $6,500 puppy from Petland in Parma

An 18-year-old is behind bars after the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested him last week for allegedly stealing an Olde English Bulldogge from Petland in Parma.

The teen, Markeze Terrell Mark Anthony Williams, was spotted on security camera footage taking the puppy from the store, authorities said.

According to Petland, the dog is valued at $6,500.

The U.S. Marshals said that the teen didn't have the dog with him when he was arrested and has "refused to cooperate in providing any details as to the animal’s whereabouts."

Williams is being held in jail in lieu of a $40,000 bond on a felony theft charge, Parma Municipal Court records show. He has a court appearance scheduled on Wednesday.

Authorities say that the case will be presented to a grand jury to determine if the teen will face additional charges.

Anyone with information on the puppy's whereabouts is asked to call Detective Joe Duganier at 440-887-7337.

