Puppy worth $6,500 stolen from Parma Petland, warrant issued for 18-year-old's arrest

On Saturday, a puppy was stolen from a Petland in Parma, according to Parma Police.

Markeze Terrell Mark Anthony Williams, 18, was seen on security camera footage stealing an Olde English Bulldog from the store, police said.

A warrant for his arrest has been issued for one county of felony theft, police said.

According to Amy Parker, the manager of the store, the puppy is worth about $6,500.

In the security footage, Williams was seen wearing a black winter hat, a black Nike sweatshirt, black Nike pants and white tennis shoes, police said.

Anyone with information on Williams or the puppy's whereabouts is asked to call Detective Joe Duganier at 440-887-7337.