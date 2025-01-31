U.S. Marshals arrest teen on aggravated murder charge for Richmond Heights homicide

The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested an 18-year-old for a fatal shooting that happened in Richmond Heights last summer.

According to authorities, the teen was found at a home in the 800 block of Ruple Road in Cleveland Friday morning and taken into custody.

The teen is accused of killing Dewon Que'Shawn Lee, 29, on Sept. 7, 2024.

On the day of the shooting, Richmond Heights police officers responded to the 100 block of Ruth Ellen Drive and found Lee dead in an apartment parking lot.

The 18-year-old was later identified as a suspect, and a warrant was issued for his arrest on an aggravated murder charge.

"Our task force continues to have a strong partnership with the Richmond Heights Police Department. Today was another example of our partnership leading to the arrest of a wanted, violent fugitive," said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.