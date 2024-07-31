Watch Now
U.S. Marshals find 5-year-old child missing from Virginia in Cleveland

A missing 5-year-old child from Yorktown, Virginia, was found by the U.S. Marshals in Cleveland Tuesday morning.

According to the Newport News Police Department, a 31-year-old woman has been charged with parental abduction.

Authorities say that the child was taken by a non-custodial parent on May 1 and never returned.

The U.S. Marshals Missing Child Unit arrested the woman on the border of University Heights and South Euclid after Virginia authorities found information that placed the woman and the child in Cleveland.

The woman was taken to the Cuyahoga County jail and the child was turned over to the Department of Family Services until united with the parent in custody, U.S. Marshals stated.

“Cases such as these highlight the reach of our agency and team. The safety of children is a highest priority for us and we are happy to recover this child and reunite them with their custodial parent,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said.

