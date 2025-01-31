Underground electrical fire outside Justice Center prompts road closures

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Fire has closed several roads for an underground electrical fire that started outside the Justice Center Friday morning.

It happened near West Lakeside Avenue and West 4th Street. West Lakeside Avenue between West 3rd and Ontario streets will be closed while repairs are done.

News 5 Cleveland

Firefighters told News 5 Reporter Elizabeth VanMetre that people nearby heard a loud boom, likely from a transformer.

According to the fire department, the Illuminating Company is on scene.

News 5 Cleveland

Firefighters are trying to control the fire without using water as wires are burning.

Crews are also investigating a small water main break across the road, which was likely the trigger for the fire. Firefighters are pumping water out of the area. The fire has been contained and is being allowed to burn off.

Authorities said there could be rolling power outages in the area throughout the day. Staff members at The Old Courthouse are being sent home for the day.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.