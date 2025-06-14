Unique Father’s Day event tests strength to reveal the best athlete in friendly competition

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio — A group of men from the Cleveland area are celebrating Father’s Day in a unique way thanks to an event that has been going on for the last five decades.

“It’s just getting together once a year, seeing some people we see a lot during the year, sometimes you just see them once a year, but it’s like you never left,” said Damon DeMarco.

Event Commissioner Chris Hoskin said the annual Tom Hoskin’s Super Stars match began when his dad had a vision of creating his own sporting event with 16 guys from his neighborhood 49 years ago.

“He was sitting at home watching ABC Sports Super Stars, and he watched George Foreman almost drown in the pool and he’s like, you know what, I’m a better athlete than him,” said Hoskin.

Since then, Hoskin said the event has grown.

“We have eight teams of eight guys, and it starts on Wednesday of Father’s Day, and it goes all the way through Father’s Day Saturday, and we do 10 events, scored and a lot of tom foolery,” said Hoskin.

But Hoskin said the tradition of fun, friendship and fellowship remains the same with even more teams and players like 80-year-old Bill Winar, who’s been at every Super Stars’ match for the last 43 years.

“I’ve won quite a few (I shouldn’t brag) but I’ve won quite a few championships and awards in this, but that has gotten to be secondary now because the camaraderie and the relationships are more important,” said Winar.

Even Winar’s son, David, said he couldn’t imagine missing out on all the fun since he started competing 27 years ago.

“Best part about this is the camaraderie, you know it’s like they’re all good athletes, but they work together, have fun. Having fun is the key,” said David Winar.

Another important part for everyone is inspiring the next generation of athletes like Marty Hoskin.

“I never really got to see it growing up, but (to) see it now and I see all these 60, 70 guys come out every year. It’s awesome. I can’t wait to take it over someday,” said Marty.

Next year is the big 50-year celebration. If you would like to join, click here.