University Circle Police Department offers new police academy for families, spouses of officers

Rob Klein
The University Circle Police Department is giving family members, spouses, and significant others of police officers a glimpse into what it’s like to be a police officer.

The University Circle Police Department is offering the Family and Spouse Police Academy.

According to the department, family and friends of officers, as well as retired officers are invited to attend the new academy.

It starts on March 9 and continues for the next three Sundays from 4 to 6 p.m.

The goal is for those taking part to better understand how police work impacts officers and how to promote wellness in the lives of officers and those who care about them, according to the police department.

During the class, participants will learn about traffic stops, use of force and personal safety tips along with demonstrations.

The department is taking applications now.

For more information about registering, contact the University Circle Police Department at 216-791-2444.

