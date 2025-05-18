Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

University Circle Police Department turns into barbershop to give free haircuts

The department collaborated with Keratin Barber College
IMG_9982.jpg
University Circle Police Department
The University Circle Police Department transformed into a barber shop for a couple of hours this weekend
IMG_9982.jpg
Posted

The University Circle Police Department transformed into a barber shop for a couple of hours this weekend.

The department collaborated with the Keratin Barber College to provide free haircuts for children and adults on Saturday.

IMG_9993.jpg
The University Circle Police Department and Keratin Barber College

According to University Circle Police Chief Tom Wetzel, the owner of the barber shop and four student barbers donated their time and talents to support the department’s community policing and youth outreach program.

IMG_9987.jpg
A man getting his hair cut at Uthe niversity Circle Police Department by Keratin Barber College

“The Keratin Barber College is committed to continually working with community partners to bring about change and unity in our communities. We are proud to have the opportunity to work with the University Circle Police Department to impact citizens that they compassionately serve,” said Kelly Rice, Keratin Barber College. “For the UCPD, this was all about building bridges of trust with those we serve,” said Wetzel.

IMG_0665.jpg
Keratin Barber College at the University Circle Police Department
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.