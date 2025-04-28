Watch Now
University Circle Police launch initiative to combat catalytic converter thefts

The department is offering free anti-theft device installations
UNIVERISTY CIRCLE, Ohio — University Circle Police are taking steps to put the brakes on catalytic converter thefts.

“When people steal catalytic converters, they are really putting a difficult burden upon the victims,” said Chief Tom Wetzel, University Circle Police Department.

That’s why the police department is offering to install owner-purchased anti-theft devices free of charge for people who live or work in University Circle.

“We hope this crime prevention initiative for our University Circle customers will encourage people to take extra measures to help prevent these types of thefts, which can really put someone in a financial hole,” Wetzel said.

This program is limited to those who live or work in University Circle and is available only during restricted hours from May 5 to 9 and May 12 to 16. It is on a first-come, first-served basis based on the mechanic’s availability. Devices need to be for specific vehicle models and must be approved by the mechanic before installation. Those who qualify can call Kevin at 216-229-5855 to make an appointment.

