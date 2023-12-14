University Circle Police launches unique pilot program aimed at helping police and the community

UNIVERSITY CIRCLE, Ohio — A new program at the University Circle Police Department is aimed at helping both police officers and those dealing with developmental disabilities or mental illness. The University Circle Police Department launched its Ambassador’s Program, which is a pilot program.

The police department partnered with the HELP Foundation, which serves those with intellectual disabilities and the Magnolia Clubhouse, which serves those with mental health struggles.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity give to me to come and learn,” said Sherena Whaley, ambassador. The 36-year-old is developmentally disabled. “I’m proud of my baby,” said Julius Whaley, Sherena’s dad.

“I think as an individual with mental illness, I’ve always been a little scared of police officers, especially what would happen if I ever had a crisis situation with police officers because of the things you hear on the news can be frightening,” said Alyssa Carnivale, ambassador.

But she said that’s not the case anymore.

“The first day he sat me down and showed me his vest, his gun, he was really compassionate, and he put me at ease," explained Carnivale.

The two officers who are partnered with Carnivale and Whaley volunteered for the assignment. Together, they are taking steps to break down barriers that sometimes exist between police and those with disabilities. “I’m learning just as much from her as she is from me,” said Officer Jeff Ridler.

“She’s able to teach me, hey if you’re having a bad day what are some of the things I can do if I’m in uniform if I walk up on somebody to be able to help them and build that bridge of trust,” said Officer Joe Fazio.

The idea for the program came from the University Circle Police Chief Tom Wetzel.

“I think it’s going to allow them to pick up on cues quicker, I think they’re going to have a better sense of awareness when they may be dealing with someone who has these struggles,” said Wetzel.