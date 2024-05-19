Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

University Circle Police now equipped with device to help those who are choking

University Circle Police hires crisis intervention specialist
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rob Klein
University Circle Police hires crisis intervention specialist
Posted at 9:30 PM, May 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-18 21:30:47-04

Every University Circle Police Department cruiser will now be equipped with another tool.

University Circle is a busy area. There are hospitals, Case Western Reserve University, restaurants and thousands of people. University Circle Police are typically first at the scene of an emergency.

Now, they will have another tool that might just save a life.

“One of our other officers had an experience with one of his family members that was choking on a piece of a chicken wing, and it became lodged in their throat and this device was present and they were able to use that to get that piece of chicken wing out of the throat,” said Officer Jeff Ridler, University Circle Police Department.

The device is called the Dechoker.

“Traditionally, we’ve done the Heimlich Maneuver, if that’s not working this is another tool that can be used to save someone’s life,” he explained.

Each patrol car has a Dechoker for adults and one for children.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through