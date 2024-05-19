University Circle Police now equipped with device to help those who are choking

Every University Circle Police Department cruiser will now be equipped with another tool.

University Circle is a busy area. There are hospitals, Case Western Reserve University, restaurants and thousands of people. University Circle Police are typically first at the scene of an emergency.

Now, they will have another tool that might just save a life.

“One of our other officers had an experience with one of his family members that was choking on a piece of a chicken wing, and it became lodged in their throat and this device was present and they were able to use that to get that piece of chicken wing out of the throat,” said Officer Jeff Ridler, University Circle Police Department.

The device is called the Dechoker.

“Traditionally, we’ve done the Heimlich Maneuver, if that’s not working this is another tool that can be used to save someone’s life,” he explained.

Each patrol car has a Dechoker for adults and one for children.